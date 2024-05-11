Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 854.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance
Shares of EGIEY opened at $8.37 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
