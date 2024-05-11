EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $282.00 to $203.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as low as $189.00 and last traded at $189.96, with a volume of 485549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.20.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAM. Mizuho upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.31.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

