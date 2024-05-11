Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $692.71, but opened at $778.00. Equinix shares last traded at $775.25, with a volume of 477,868 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $869.76.

Equinix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $794.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

