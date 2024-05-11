Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verano Holdings Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Verano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday.

Verano Price Performance

Verano stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Verano has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $221.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.71 million.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

