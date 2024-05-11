Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $267.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 180.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.