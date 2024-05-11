Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYRA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

