Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

