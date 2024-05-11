Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, an increase of 872.2% from the April 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESPGY opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Esprit has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

