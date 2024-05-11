Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $54.39. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 29,448 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

