Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.83

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 45277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Euronav Stock Up 1.1 %

Euronav Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $4.57 dividend. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $18.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 93.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 54,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 86.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,273 shares in the last quarter.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

