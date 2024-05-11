Evercore ISI Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $600.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCK. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.47.

Shares of MCK opened at $559.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.58. McKesson has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

