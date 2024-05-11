Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exact Sciences traded as low as $53.63 and last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 1641622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock worth $4,255,377. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

