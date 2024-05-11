Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Exelon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 1.7 %

EXC opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

