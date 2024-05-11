Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $112.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.