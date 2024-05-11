EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.63) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $12.09 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

