EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.34. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 106,881 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $629.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.48% and a negative net margin of 153.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

