Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Position Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.53% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 295.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 130,016 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FSMO opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

