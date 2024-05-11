Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Position Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.53% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 295.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 130,016 shares during the period.
Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BATS FSMO opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile
The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.