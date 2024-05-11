First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FINN) to Issue Dividend of $30.00 on June 7th

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.
First National of Nebraska Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINN opened at $12,000.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12,027.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12,316.72. First National of Nebraska has a 52 week low of $11,300.00 and a 52 week high of $13,900.00.
First National of Nebraska Company Profile
