First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 1,211.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.93 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

