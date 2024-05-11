First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 1,211.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.93 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
