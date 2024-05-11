First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $767,000.

FDL stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

