First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.76

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.76 and last traded at $104.73, with a volume of 4252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.41.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

