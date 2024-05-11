Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,128 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

