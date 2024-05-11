Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after acquiring an additional 227,183 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 966.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 315,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five9 by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Five9 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Five9 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $53.06 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

