FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sheri Rhodes Sells 13,319 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

