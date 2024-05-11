Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.22

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.22 and last traded at $84.22, with a volume of 705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Further Reading

