FourThought Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $198.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $570.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.