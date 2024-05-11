Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.24

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 4242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $740.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

