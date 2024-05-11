Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Buys C$119,486.90 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.0 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRU shares. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

