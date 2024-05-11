FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of FNOV opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

