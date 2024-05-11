FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $329,940.88 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,885,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FCN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.