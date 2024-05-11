FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.62. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.