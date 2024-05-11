FY2025 EPS Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$31.92 million for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

