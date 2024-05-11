FY2025 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Decreased by Analyst

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE ISV opened at C$25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89. The firm has a market cap of C$456.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.59. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.65.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.00 million. Information Services had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84. Company insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

