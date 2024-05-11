FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.