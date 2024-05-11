FY2026 EPS Estimates for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Decreased by Wedbush

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

