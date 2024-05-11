FY2026 EPS Estimates for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Decreased by Wedbush

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.
Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Report on Beyond
Beyond Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Beyond Company Profile
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.