FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issued By Wedbush

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share.

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,780,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,195,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

