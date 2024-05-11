FY2027 EPS Estimates for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Raised by Analyst

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.44. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $47.49 EPS.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 638.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $260,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.