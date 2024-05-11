FY2027 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lowered by Analyst

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -1.44.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,817. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

