FY2027 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 3.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.