FY2027 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 3.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

