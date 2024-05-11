FY2027 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. Raised by Ventum Cap Mkts (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORE. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orezone Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Orezone Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

