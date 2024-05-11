FY2028 Earnings Estimate for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2028 EPS estimates for LENZ Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $15.73 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,621,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 998,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

