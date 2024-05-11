FY2028 EPS Estimates for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BTSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $9,722,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $54,638,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.