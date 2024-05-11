FY2028 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.88) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

