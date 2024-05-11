Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Acquires C$150,462.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin David Johnson acquired 192,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$150,462.00.

Kevin David Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Kevin David Johnson acquired 26,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199324 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

