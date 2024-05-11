Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Gem Diamonds Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of GMDMF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

