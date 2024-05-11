Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Gem Diamonds Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of GMDMF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
About Gem Diamonds
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gem Diamonds
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.