Geodrill (GEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.93 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at C$2.07 on Friday. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$97.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Geodrill

About Geodrill

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.