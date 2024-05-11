Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 760.0% in April

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.85 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Getinge AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Getinge AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.29. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

