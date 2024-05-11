Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in April

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,027.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

CTEC opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

