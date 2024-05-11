Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 2,057.1% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61,446 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,405 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 314,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $830.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

