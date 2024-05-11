GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.0 %

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,381 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.